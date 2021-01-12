CALGARY -- Firefighters battled high winds as they tried to put down a fire at a cattle feedlot south of Calgary Tuesday night.

The fire was at Larsons Custom Feeders, west of Fort Macleod, just off Hwy. 785.

911 calls started coming in after 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The fire is reported to have started in the shop and then spread to a Quonset hut, before moving on to the feedlot.

No people were injured. It is not known how many animals perished.

Firefighters from Fort Macleod, Claresholm, MD of Willow Creek and Granum were on scene.

RCMP officials on scene said wind in the area was very strong, with a wind warning advisory issued for the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.