Several fire departments from the surrounding Calgary area are on scene of a large building fire northeast of CrossIron Mills.

The fire is believed to be at Balzac Meats property and broke out around 9:25 p.m. Friday night.

One of the barns caught fire and the flames could be seen for kiometres.

Firefighters from Rocky View, Balzac, Bearspaw, Irricana, Crossfield and Airdrie are on scene along Township Road 263 near Balzac.

Airdrie RCMP say no injuries have been reported.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

Last June there was another huge fire that destroyed the facility just north of CrossIron Mills.

No one was injured in that fire.

More to come ….