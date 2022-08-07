Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire in southwest Calgary

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at a home in southwest Calgary. Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at a home in southwest Calgary.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

  • Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday

    The first week of Folklorama's return to in-person multicultural celebrations is wrapping up, with thousands of Winnipeggers visiting 12 pavilions across the city over the first seven days. Festival organizers say it couldn't have gone better.

Regina