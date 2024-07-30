Firefighters holding wildfire near Water Valley in MD of Bighorn
A wildfire in the northeastern reaches of the MD of Bighorn is now classified as being held.
After a week of battling the blaze 25 kilometres west of Water Valley with the help of firefighters, engines, helicopters, air tankers and heavy equipment to establish a fire guard, wildfire officials now expect the fire to stay contained at 65.4 hectares.
"This means that given the current resources and anticipated weather, the wildfire is not expected to grow beyond pre-determined boundaries," states the latest update from Alberta Wildfire and the MD.
"Active suppression will continue on this wildfire in the coming days."
As of Sunday morning (July 28), 90 per cent of the wildfire’s perimeter was contained using a combination of water hose line and dozer guard. Some areas are too steep to complete a full fire guard perimeter.
A night vision-equipped helicopter also assessed the fire overnight Saturday and identified priority hotspots in the northeast quadrant of the fire, with potential to spread into unburnt fuel.
Latest response to the wildfire was said to include 22 wildland firefighters, two helicopters, heavy equipment and access to air tanker support when needed.
Several air tankers could be seen skimming water off Ghost Lake last week to assist fire suppression efforts.
The MD continues to be in a local state of emergency and an area closure, with an evacuation order declared last week for the immediate area surrounding the fire, remains in place.
The evacuation order is impacting residents east of Highway 40 and west of the Ghost Public Land Access Point.
An evacuation alert is also in effect for residents in the MD of Bighorn west of Water Valley (Doc Mills Road (RR62A), Whispering Pines Road (TWP 294A), and Burnt Timber Road.
"Under an evacuation alert residents should be prepared to evacuate on one hour notice," states the MD.
An evacuation centre at the Water Valley Community Hall was opened last week but has since closed. It will reopen if necessary.
Access to the Ghost Public Land Use Zone is also impacted and Fallen Timber South Campground is closed. Road closures are in effect for Highway 579, Highway 40, Burnt Timber Road, and Stud Creek Road.
The MD implemented a restricted area entry form in response to requests from residents wanting to access personal items and for business owners and industry. Due to logistical issues, the municipal district later announced it was only able to grant entry permission to industrial users requiring access to critical infrastructure.
"Personal entry requests have been suspended but we will resume this process as soon as we are able to proceed," states a July 26 update.
Smoke plumes from a wildfire in the MD of Bighorn's north Ranchlands area. (Photo Courtesy of Alberta Wildfire)Smoke plumes from a wildfire in the MD of Bighorn's north Ranchlands area.
The fire is mostly burning a forested area, and livestock grazing and pasture lands, scattered near ranches, farms and acreages. As of July 25, when the peak of the wildfire was estimated around 110 hectares, no livestock had been displaced, the MD reported.
The MD could not say how many people had been evacuated; however, no immediate threat to public safety or infrastructure has been reported throughout the fire’s burn, sparked Monday (July 22) by lightning.
Wildfire danger across the Calgary Forest Area, which includes the MD of Bighorn, Kananaskis and Îyârhe (Stoney) Nakoda First Nation, is rated extreme.
"More typical seasonal temperatures and conditions have been observed over the past few days helping to moderate the wildfire danger in the northern portions of the area," states an Alberta Wildfire update.
"The Calgary Forest Area remains extremely dry. Significant precipitation will be required to reduce the wildfire danger after such a prolonged period of hot and dry conditions."
As of writing, there were 124 wildfires in Alberta, not including carryover or mutual aid. Twenty-five of those are out of control, 47 are being held and 52 are under control. Of the total wildfires, 34.17 per cent are suspected to be caused by lightning, 46.27 per cent by human and 19.56 per cent are under investigation.
There have been 61 wildfires reported in the Calgary Forest Area since Jan. 1. The MD fire accounts for the only active fire in the region.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Microsoft outage impacting customers in Canada, around the world
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Erica Ash, comedian and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' and 'Mad TV' star, dead at 46
Erica Ash, an actor and comedian skilled in sketch comedy who starred in the parody series 'Mad TV' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood,' has died. She was 46.
A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
Acting U.S. Secret Service boss says he 'cannot defend' why roof in Trump rally shooting was not secured
The U.S. Secret Service's acting director told lawmakers on Tuesday that he considered it indefensible that the roof used by the gunman in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was unsecured, faulting local law enforcement for not circulating vital information to federal authorities.
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
Common mental health disorder may triple risk for developing dementia, study finds
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
How a weather event in the U.S. can hurt western Canada's drivers at the pumps
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
Venezuela is wracked with protests and election uncertainty. Here's what to know
Venezuelans across the country took to the streets on Monday to protest a disputed election, clashing with police as uncertainty swirls around the results amid allegations of election fraud.
Vancouver police spokesperson accused of bullying, harassment, discrimination: court documents
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Animals, like those in Jasper, know how to dodge wildfires, say biologists
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
-
Death of teen boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis, Alta., a homicide: RCMP
A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.
-
Pedestrian hit after crossing road 'against the traffic signal': Edmonton police
A pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was hit by a minivan on Monday.
Lethbridge
-
Fire crews respond to massive Coaldale recycling plant fire
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
-
Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
-
Magrath Days celebrate southern Alberta town’s 125th birthday
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Vancouver
-
Alberta man dead after apparent drowning near Penticton, B.C.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
-
B.C. First Nations claim fish farm licences infringe upon Aboriginal fishing rights
Two B.C. First Nations are taking the federal government and fish farm companies to court trying to overturn a decision that allows the farms to continue to operate off B.C.'s coast for another five years.
-
Thousands of illegal short-term rentals still operating in B.C.
Three months into B.C.'s new Airbnb rules, the NDP government says nearly half of properties listed in communities that keep the data still aren't licensed.
Vancouver Island
-
Alberta man dead after apparent drowning near Penticton, B.C.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
-
B.C. First Nations claim fish farm licences infringe upon Aboriginal fishing rights
Two B.C. First Nations are taking the federal government and fish farm companies to court trying to overturn a decision that allows the farms to continue to operate off B.C.'s coast for another five years.
-
Thousands of illegal short-term rentals still operating in B.C.
Three months into B.C.'s new Airbnb rules, the NDP government says nearly half of properties listed in communities that keep the data still aren't licensed.
Saskatoon
-
How a weather event in the U.S. can hurt western Canada's drivers at the pumps
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
-
'Significant concerns': Provincial watchdog investigating Saskatchewan's most notorious women's jail
The provincial ombudsman is investigating conditions at a notorious women’s jail in Saskatchewan.
-
CUPE says members losing hundreds per paycheque, Sask. gov't claims AIMS rollout a 'success'
The union representing thousands of health care workers across Saskatchewan is demanding the provincial government to come up with a plan to fix the troublesome AIMS payroll system.
Regina
-
CUPE says members losing hundreds per paycheque, Sask. gov't claims AIMS rollout a 'success'
The union representing thousands of health care workers across Saskatchewan is demanding the provincial government to come up with a plan to fix the troublesome AIMS payroll system.
-
'They nailed it': Sask. storm chaser says new film 'Twisters' gives people realistic experience
Saskatchewan storm chaser Rickey Forbes has had a front row seat to many tornadoes and other weather phenomenon throughout his career, which made him a prime candidate to help consult makers of the film 'Twisters.'
-
Minor injuries reported after vehicle hits multiple homes, vehicles in south Regina
One person sustained minor injuries after Regina Fire says a vehicle struck two homes and two other vehicles in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
Police investigating after multiple businesses, synagogue in Thornhill targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti
York Regional Police say they are investigating and their Hate Crime Unit has been notified after multiple businesses, a community centre and a place of worship were targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Vaughan over the past 24 hours.
-
Search continues for missing Markham woman after suspect charged in kidnapping
York Regional Police are continuing their search for a missing Markham woman who they believe was kidnapped and hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.
-
Toronto could set another rainfall record today
Toronto is on the verge of establishing yet another rainfall record today.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
-
Woman's death in Lachine a homicide: Montreal police
Montreal police say the death of a 64-year-old woman found in an apartment in Lachine Monday is being treated as a homicide.
-
Hockey Quebec expels Montreal administrators after breach of trust
Hockey Quebec announced Tuesday that it is expelling the administrators of Hockey Quebec Region Montreal (HQRM) as members of the provincial federation after a breach of trust.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. RCMP arrest man for allegedly holding woman at gunpoint, fleeing on beach
Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint and fleeing across a beach in St. Raphael on Monday.
-
Common mental health disorder may triple risk for developing dementia, study finds
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
-
Dalhousie Halifax campuses to reopen Wednesday after closure due to encampment
Dalhousie University will reopen its Halifax campuses on Wednesday, two days after it shut them down over safety concerns with a pro-Palestine encampment.
Winnipeg
-
One dead following four vehicle crash on Perimeter Highway: RCMP
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg seeing spike in number of fires
The City of Winnipeg has seen a major spike in fires in recent years.
-
Manitoban hoping to buy cabin with $1M lottery win
A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Ottawa
-
Porter Airlines launching nonstop Ottawa-Las Vegas service this fall
Porter has announced non-stop service between the Ottawa International Airport and the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, starting November 1.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa child care workers reach tentative agreement with Ford government
Children's Aid Society (CAS) workers in Ottawa have reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario government 24 days after walking off the job.
-
Increased police presence in ByWard Market pushing vulnerable people into Centretown, councillor says
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
Northern Ontario
-
Concerning incidents involving young kids on ATVs
Provincial police say they witnessed some concerning incidents involving young children on ATVs during recent ATV patrols in northeastern Ontario.
-
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
-
Sault suspects charged with sexually assaulting victim after encountering them on the street
Two people in Sault Ste. Marie are facing numerous charges after a victim was assaulted, burned and sexually assaulted earlier this month in Sault Ste. Marie.
Barrie
-
Staff at seniors’ home nab would-be thief
Staff at a Barrie seniors' residence were quick to root out a stranger in their midst.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent the GTA.
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and localized flooding predicted for parts of region
On Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for several parts of the region, stating that heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to roll in.
Kitchener
-
Heavy rain in the forecast for Tuesday
Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain throughout much of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday.
-
Police searching for information about unattended child in Guelph
Guelph Police are looking for answers after a young child was found walking near the Hanlon Parkway.
-
Dream vacation turns painful for Kitchener, Ont. veteran
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
London
-
Crash involving overturned tanker closes intersection
Thames Centre fire is also on scene at the intersection of Gore Road and Elgin Road where the truck and a passenger vehicle collided.
-
'I know the support is there': Jessie Fleming feeling hometown love from Olympics
As Canada’s Women’s Soccer team gets set to play a win-and-you’re-in game against Columbia, Jessie Fleming is feeling the love and support.
-
More student housing coming to London
At a news conference on Tuesday, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra, said the dedicated student housing will help to free up affordable homes for people and families in London.
Windsor
-
Here’s when Windsor-Essex’s Olympic athletes are competing
If you are looking to cheer on Windsor-Essex athletes at the Paris Olympics this year, here’s a rundown of competition times so far.
-
Potassium iodide pill pickup available in Amherstburg
Residents of Amherstburg can now pick up potassium iodide (KI) pills if they live in the Primary Zone and Boblo Island.
-
Video
Video Windsor raises more than $325,000 for a cure for cancer
The first Show Us Your Brave campaign, held by the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, has raised more than $325,000 to find a cure locally.