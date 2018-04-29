The Calgary Fire Department is reminding residents to take caution because of extremely dry conditions that could lead to grass fires in the community especially after a field caught fire on Saturday evening.

Crews were called to put out a fire that was found burning west of 37 Street between 66 Avenue and 54 Avenue S.W. at about 7:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters set up a defensive position on the west side of 37 Street to keep the flames under control and away from a number of homes in the area.

A number of those homes also had to be evacuated because of the large volume of smoke from the fire.

The fire itself was then quickly extinguished by crews from the Tsuut’ina Nation and CFD.

Everyone who had to leave their homes was allowed to return later on in the evening.

No one was hurt and the cause is still under investigation.

Officials say that conditions are still extremely dry in many areas and urge residents be mindful.