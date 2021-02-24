LETHBRIDGE -- First COVID-19 vaccinations made available for Lethbridge seniorsLethbridge seniors were excited to receive their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday.

Immunizations were taking place at Exhibition Park and people were arriving by the dozens.

Anyone 75 or over were able to receive their first dose as per Phase 1B of Alberta’s immunization rollout, which started at 8 a.m.

Some arrived early for their appointments, but due to the set times keeping residents separated, many had to wait it out in their cars until it was their turn.

Regardless of the wait, everyone seemed happy and excited to get their shots after months of waiting.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” said Robert Malmas. “My wife’s got a little more problems than I do, but we’ve basically been housebound for almost a year.”

Elizabeth Findley, who received her first dose Wednesday, was also buzzing with glee.

“It’s a wonderful feeling, I’m glad we’re able to do it. I have the date for my second shot, so everything’s great.”

Due to the booking tool being overloaded Wednesday morning, some were unable to get in, including Del Boggard who drove his wife in from Taber for her appointment.

“She’s getting immunized and I’m not,” Boggard told CTV News. “It seems a little nonsensical to be not considering that most people are pairs, and we’re one of them.”

The booking tool was overwhelmed this morning as more than 150,000 people were attempting to book their appointment.

Those issues were fixed throughout the day, however, and approximately 30,000 COVID-19 appointments have now been booked province wide.

Despite a few unhappy residents, most are looking forward to getting back to a somewhat normal life, especially when it means seeing loved ones.

“I can’t wait to get out of the house and see my grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” said Carole Roberts.

Lethbridge’s COVID-19 Immunization Centre will remain at Exhibition Parks West Pavilion for the duration of Phase 1B with the addition of pharmacies which was announced earlier today.

For more information on the COVID-19 immunization plan, you can visit the province of Alberta or Alberta Health Services’ websites.