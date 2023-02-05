First game of Battle of Highway 3 goes to Tigers as Medicine Hat tops Lethbridge

The first instalment in the Battle of Highway 3 went to Medicine Hat Saturday, as the Tigers doubled up on the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-2, in a game played at Co-Op Place.

Logan McCutcheon and Tyson Laventure scored early for the Hurricanes, before Medicine Hat roared back with four straight.

Oasiz Wiesblatt scored twice with Cayden Lindstrom and Tyler MacKenzie on an empty netter rounding out the scoring for the Tigers.

Lethbridge outshot Medicine Hat 37-32, with Evan May picking up the win in goal for the Tigers.

The three stars were Wiesblatt, Hurricane goalie Harrison Meneghin and May.

The same two teams meet next Friday night in Lethbridge, then play again next Saturday in Medicine Hat.

Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats visit Medicine Hat Sunday at 4 p.m.