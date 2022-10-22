First snowfall hits Calgary harder than expected

ENMAX was working to restore power to homes in Upper Mount Royal, Bankview, Sunalta, Scarboro, Braeside and Cedarbrae early Saturday morning as heavy, wet snow turned out the lights in a few Calgary neighbourhoods.

That was just one of the fallouts from a heavier-than-anticipated overnight snowfall that blanketed Calgary early Saturday.

Our team is investigating the cause of a power outage in Upper Mount Royal, Bankview, Sunalta and Scarboro. Visit https://t.co/lR9Y09fs72 for updates as we safely restore power to the area. (Ref. 0048) #yyc pic.twitter.com/1D4b9qrI8W — ENMAX Power (@ENMAXpower) October 22, 2022

Earlier posts on ENMAX's social media indicated that it had already restored power in Crescent Heights, Millrise, West Hillhurst and Rosedale.

Traffic lights were out at the intersection of Bow Trail and Sarcee Trail S.W. According to @yyctransportation, lights were flashing red at Memorial Drive and 7 Street N.W.

According to a release issued by the city, up to 15 cm of snow fell overnight in parts of the city, with more forecast to fall throughout the morning.

Environment Canada's webpage forecast 2 cm of snow for Calgary on Saturday.

Snow Update: While it may be beautiful outside, Calgarians are asked to use caution while out and about today. Crews are working on the Priority 1 routes (main roads that see 20,000 or more vehicles per day), plowing snow. Residential roads remain snow-covered. #yycsnow pic.twitter.com/9yuOozYmxV — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 22, 2022

The city said that crews were out plowing major routes and would continue throughout the day. They advised motorists to slow down and to be alert for trouble spots at intersections, on hills, ramps and bridge decks.

SNOWFALL WARNING

A snowfall warning was issued by Environment Canada for parts of southern Alberta, including Lethbridge.

It said that rain would change to snowfall, with 10-15 cm expected to fall by Sunday.

The following communities were under snowfall warnings: