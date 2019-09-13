

What’s happening in Calgary this weekend? Here’s a list of local events taking place in and around the city…

Central Beer District Mini Golf Tournament

The four person mini golf tournament will take place at various bars and breweries downtown on Sept. 14 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Car and Collectibles Auction in Cochrane

Cars, tractors and carriages are just some of the vehicles up for auction on Sunday. The Earl Lewis Estate auction gets underway at 9:30 a.m.

Circle Carnival

This family friendly event is at Shaw Millennium Park on Saturday and Sunday. Wiener dogs, bingo, a circus school and an artisans market are just some of the attractions.

“El Grito” Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Mexican Independence Day Celebration with live performances, mariachi music, Mexican folklore, Mexican food, and more. The festivities are being held at St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Orthodox Sobor from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Fiver Fridays at TELUS Spark

Starting on September 13 and running until October 11, Spark is offering $5 Admission for adults from 5 PM – 9 p.m.

Moonlight Market

East Village hosts artists and vendors for the third edition of Moonlight Market on Saturday from 3 – 10 p.m.

Admission is free.

Ronald McDonald House – Hustle for the House

The family run/walk is at North Glenmore Park on Sunday and is a signature fundraising event for the organization.

YYC Fright Fest 2019

Head down to Eau Claire Market on September 13,14 and 15 for a scary experience at YYC Fright Fest. The show gets underway at 5 p.m. Friday and is free.

Walk A Mile in Her Shoes

The 14th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser is on at Southcentre on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and encourages men and women to empower others to walk away from domestic violence.

2019 Plane Pull

The 8th annual United Way of Calgary and Area and UPS Plane Pull takes place on September 15. More than 50 local teams will pull a 200,000 pound plane across the tarmac. The event runs from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

