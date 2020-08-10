CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars will renew hostilities on the ice of Rexall Place this week with the first three games of the best-of-seven series being held over a period of four days.

The Flames — fresh off their 3-1 disposal of the Winnipeg Jets in the best-of-five qualifying round series — are the Western Conference's sixth seed while the Stars are the third seed after finishing with a record of 1-2 in the Western Conference round-robin tournament.

Little separated the teams during the regular season as the Stars won two of the three meetings and the squads finished the abbreviated season with similar records. The Stars finished fourth in the conference with 82 points (37-24-8) while Calgary landed in eighth with 79 points (36-27-7).

The first-round series kicks off Tuesday afternoon in Edmonton.

Game 1: Tuesday Aug. 11 at 3:30 p.m. MT

Game 2: Thursday Aug. 13 at 8:30 p.m. MT

Game 3: Friday Aug. 14 at 8:30 p.m. MT

Game 4: Sunday Aug. 16 at Noon MT

Game 5: Tuesday, Aug 18 TBD*

Game 6: Thursday Aug 20 TBD*

Game 7: Saturday Aug 22 TBD*

*If necessary

The Flames, Canadiens and Canucks are the only Canadian teams to qualify for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.