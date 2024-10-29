CALGARY
    • Flames captain Mikael Backlund set to skate in 1,000th NHL game

    Calgary Flames centre Mikael Backlund prepares for a face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Calgary Flames centre Mikael Backlund prepares for a face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
    Calgary Flames captain Mikael Backlund will celebrate a significant milestone this week, playing in his 1,000th National Hockey League (NHL) game.

    Backlund and the Flames will suit up against the Utah Hockey Club in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

    The Flames said they will celebrate the milestone at the Saddledome when the team is back in Calgary on Friday, facing off against the New Jersey Devils.

    A product of Vasteras, Sweden, the 35-year-old centre has been a member of the Calgary Flames organization for nearly two decades.The Flames named Backlund their captain in 2023.

    Originally selected by the Flames 24th overall in the 2007 NHL draft, Backlund has since amassed 202 goals and 334 assists for 536 points through his 999 career games – all with the Flames.

    Mikael Backlund, centre, of Vasteras, Sweden, poses with the team representatives after being selected by the Calgary Flames during the first round of the NHL draft Friday, June 22, 2007, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

    Through nine games this season, Backlund has put up two goals and three assists in nine games.

    He was also recognized by the league for his leadership in 2022-23, winning the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, given "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

    Heading into Wednesday night’s game, the Flames are 5-3-1 after losing three straight following their hot start to the season.

