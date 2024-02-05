Flames claim defenceman Brayden Pachal off waivers from Golden Knights

CALGARY
    Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal, left, pursues the puck with Colorado Avalanche center Ivan Ivan in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal, left, pursues the puck with Colorado Avalanche center Ivan Ivan in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    The Calgary Flames have claimed defenceman Brayden Pachal off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

    The 24-year-old from Estevan, Sask., spent the last five seasons with Vegas and its AHL affiliates.

    Pachal has a goal in 17 games with the Knights this season. He's totalled a goal and two assists in 29 career NHL games.

    “Brayden is a big, strong right-shot defensive defenceman who increases our team's physicality and will be an asset to our penalty kill,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said Sunday in a statement.

    “At 24 years old, he has been the captain of his AHL team and is a character player joining us from a winning program.”

    The six-foot-two, 202-pound Pachal played for the Western Hockey League's Victoria Royals and Prince Albert Raiders.

    He was undrafted and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Knights in 2019.

    Pachal signed a two-year extension in 2023 with an annual value of US$775,000.

    Calgary (22-22-5) opens a four-game road trip Tuesday in Boston.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2024.

