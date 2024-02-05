Flames claim defenceman Brayden Pachal off waivers from Golden Knights

The Calgary Flames have claimed defenceman Brayden Pachal off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 24-year-old from Estevan, Sask., spent the last five seasons with Vegas and its AHL affiliates.

Pachal has a goal in 17 games with the Knights this season. He's totalled a goal and two assists in 29 career NHL games.

“Brayden is a big, strong right-shot defensive defenceman who increases our team's physicality and will be an asset to our penalty kill,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said Sunday in a statement.

“At 24 years old, he has been the captain of his AHL team and is a character player joining us from a winning program.”

The six-foot-two, 202-pound Pachal played for the Western Hockey League's Victoria Royals and Prince Albert Raiders.

He was undrafted and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Knights in 2019.

Pachal signed a two-year extension in 2023 with an annual value of US$775,000.

Calgary (22-22-5) opens a four-game road trip Tuesday in Boston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2024.