Flames defenceman Tyson Barrie earns a new contract

Tyson Barrie always had a contract in his hands before the start of NHL training camp, but this year was different.

He had no bites before the start of free agency on July 1.

So, Barrie had to go to plan B -- the Calgary Flames and a professional tryout.

"Yeah, I think it's funny," Barrie said.

"They reached out a little bit earlier and we said no chance to a PTO (professional tryout), and we circled back. You still talking PTO?" he laughed.

Earned a one-year contract

Fortunately for Barrie, the Flames were still interested but he knew he was going to have to work extra hard in the off-season to earn that contract.

And that's just what he did.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old was rewarded with a one-year, $1.25-million deal.

Barrie is glad it worked out.

"It's cool to, you know, kind of keep the dream alive and keep playing in the National Hockey League," he said.

"It was my goal to come in and make the team and it's nice to see it come to fruition and now, the real work starts."

Still needs to earn a regular spot

Barrie will likely rotate in and out of the lineup.

Head coach Ryan Huska says it will give the Flames options against other teams.

"I think we all know what Tyson is. He is a player that is motivated right now and feels he has a lot to prove," he said.

"His strength is the offensive side of the game, for sure, so I feel like it gives us another option offensively, on the powerplay and all of that stuff, so we're excited to have him."

A lot of things in perspective

Having to fight for a contract has given Barrie a new perspective on the game.

It's made him realize how much he loves it and how fast it can be taken away.

"I'm going to try to play this game for as long as I can and I'll keep showing up until they lock the door," the veteran rearguard said.

"It's a great game and it's a lot of fun to be around the rink. I think the thought of not going on the road with the boys and having the night-before meal and a glass of red (wine), it hurt, so I had to stick around a little longer."