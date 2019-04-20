The Calgary Flames, first in the Pacific Division, saw their playoff chances end at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night after the Avalanche won 5-1.

While the club dominated the Western Conference with an impressive 50-27-7 record, they were defeated by a team that struggled to squeak into the playoffs in the final weeks.

After dropping Game 1 to open the series, Colorado, along with star forward Nathan MacKinnon, took the fight to the Calgary zone throughout the four remaining games and never looked back.

Mark Giordano said the 23-year-old was one of the best, if not the best on the squad.

“He really took control and lead their team.”

MacKinnon assisted on three goals on Friday and Mikko Rantanen and Colin White both had two goals and an assist.

Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche captain, also scored and Tyson Barrie had three assists.

T.J. Brodie scored the only Flames goal of the night, while Mike Smith repelled 27 of 32 shots.

Johnny Gaudreau, top scorer for the Flames, was held in check again on Friday night and was clearly upset at the result.

"I had a ton of chances tonight," Gaudreau said. "I didn't find the net when I should have a couple times during the series."

"The season we had we were not expecting to go out in five games obviously in the first round," Giordano said.

"Right now it doesn't feel good. We had a great season and we couldn't find a way to get leads in the playoffs and stick to it when we did have the lead.

"It's sour right now because a couple games we let slip away. Nights like tonight, it felt like nothing was going in for us and they were burying."

The Flames follow the Tampa Bay Lightning in the hasty elimination of a top team from Stanley Cup contention.

The Lightning were swept in four straight by the Columbus Blue Jackets after earning the Presidents' Trophy with the regular season's best record (62-16-4).

(With files from The Canadian Press)