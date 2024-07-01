Flames extend Sharangovich, sign Jake Bean and Anthony Mantha as NHL free agency opens
The Calgary Flames kicked off the NHL free agency period on Monday, extending forward Yegor Sharangovich and signing free agents Jake Bean and Anthony Mantha.
Sharangovich’s agent, Dan Milstein, announced the five-year, $5.75 million AAV deal on social media on Monday morning.
The 26-year-old Belarusian had a career year with the Flames in 2023-24, leading the team with 31 goals, and finishing the year with 59 points in 82 games.
Flames bring Jake Bean home
The Flames also signed Calgary-born defender Jake Bean.
Bean is coming home on a two-year deal, with an AAV of $1.75 million, the team confirmed in a news release Monday.
The 26-year-old was originally drafted 13th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL draft.
He has spent the past three seasons in Columbus – putting up four goals and nine assists for the Blue Jackets in 2023-24.
Anthony Mantha signs one-year deal:
The Flames have also signed forward Anthony Mantha to a one-year, $3.5 million deal, the team announced on Monday afternoon.
Mantha was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights by the Washington Capitals in March. Through 74 games with those teams last season, the 29-year-old put up 23 goals and 21 points in 74 games.
Originally drafted 20th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2013, the Quebec-born winger is entering his 10th year in the NHL, having suited up in 494 games.
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Lomberg returns to Calgary
Forward Ryan Lomberg is returning to the Flames, after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.
Lomberg spent his first two seasons in the league in Calgary, playing in a handful of games.
He signed with the Panthers as a free agent in 2020, contributing five goals and two assists in their 2023-24 championship season.
Additional signings
The Flames also signed goalie Devin Cooley to a two-year deal, according to Milstein.
The team also announced the signing of forward Martin Frk to a one-year, two-way contract, with an AAV of $775,000.
Before the free agency period, the Flames sent qualifying offers to seven of their restricted free agents, including forwards Adam Klapka, Jakob Pelletier and Cole Schwindt; defencemen Yan Kuznetsov, Nikita Okhotiuk and Ilya Solovyov; and goalie Dustin Wolf.
By issuing the qualifying offer, the team is given the right of first refusal or draft pick compensation if the player signs an offer sheet with another team.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
OPINION
OPINION Calgary mayor and council approval continues to slide
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Fire at gas metering station sparks grass fire that shut Alberta highway
Yellowhead County in west-central Alberta says a fire that prompted the closure of a major highway west of Edmonton involved a gas metering station.
These ultraprocessed foods may shorten your life, study says
Eating higher levels of ultraprocessed food may shorten lifespans by more than 10 per cent, according to a new, unpublished study of over 500,000 people whom researchers followed for nearly three decades.
Eddie Murphy is still stung by that David Spade joke on 'Saturday Night Live'
Eddie Murphy is reflecting on some of the “cheap shots” he feels he’s taken over the years.
Judge calls Jeffrey Epstein 'most infamous pedophile in American history' as he releases transcripts
A Florida judge released Monday afternoon the transcripts of a 2006 grand jury investigation that looked into sex trafficking and rape allegations made against the late millionaire and financier Jeffrey Epstein.
U.S. Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
The U.S. Supreme Court found on Monday that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognizing for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.
This 12-year-old memorized the periodic table at age two. He's heading to NYU after finishing high school in just two years
Recent high school graduate Suborno Isaac Bari, 12, plans to start studying math and physics at New York University in the fall, but he’s already got his ambitious sights set on beginning a doctoral program.
Possible indecent gesture at Euro 2024 game under investigation
England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia.
Woman faces charge of trying to smuggle turtles across Vermont lake to Canada by kayak
Border Patrol agents says a woman from China has been arrested at a Vermont lake bordering Quebec for trying to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, into Canada by kayak.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Edmonton
Canada Day fireworks will go off in the greater Edmonton area at 11 p.m. Monday.
-
Fire at gas metering station sparks grass fire that shut Alberta highway
Yellowhead County in west-central Alberta says a fire that prompted the closure of a major highway west of Edmonton involved a gas metering station.
-
Oilers ink Arvidsson to 2-year contract, re-sign Brown and Perry to 1-year deals
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, US$4-million contract, and also extended contracts for both Connor Brown and Corey Perry.
Lethbridge
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Vancouver
-
Small wildfire 'being held' near Spences Bridge, B.C. firefighters say
Crews are responding to a small wildfire discovered south of Spences Bridge, B.C., on Canada Day.
-
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
-
4 people rescued from Grouse Mountain after tram service halted for hours
Officials on Grouse Mountain confirmed a “system fault” warning prompted crews to shut down its Skyride on Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
-
Several WestJet flights still cancelled at Vancouver airport after strike ends
The tentative agreement that ended a days-long strike involving WestJet’s airline mechanics was not reached in time to avoid more travel woes at the Vancouver airport Monday.
-
Brawl erupts at Rick Ross show in Vancouver during Drake diss track
Violence broke out following Rick Ross’s performance at a Vancouver music festival Sunday, with the influential rapper reportedly being attacked during the melee.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. men who died saving two family members from icy lake recognized with Carnegie Medal
Two Saskatchewan men who dove into icy waters in a bid to save two young girls and a woman who fell through the ice of a frozen lake are being honoured posthumously.
-
Alberta RCMP officer fires pistol in Lloydminster campground after suspect tries to steal occupied RV
Alberta RCMP says one of its officers in the Lloydminster detachment fired his weapon in a public campground after a suspect stole an occupied RV and drove it towards him.
-
Saskatoon crews tackle garage fire on Canada Day
A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood filled the street with thick, acrid smoke on Monday morning as emergency crews arrived on scene.
Regina
-
WestJet mechanics strike ends, travellers in Sask. still experiencing disruptions
Following a tumultuous 48 hours for those relying on air travel over the Canada Day weekend, WestJet is now steadily restoring flights across the country.
-
Regina police renew call to find suspect in armed assault investigation
The Regina Police Service (RPS) released photos of the suspect involved in an assault with a weapon on Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
-
Sask. men who died saving two family members from icy lake recognized with Carnegie Medal
Two Saskatchewan men who dove into icy waters in a bid to save two young girls and a woman who fell through the ice of a frozen lake are being honoured posthumously.
Toronto
-
What's open and closed? Where are the fireworks? What to know for Canada Day 2024 in Toronto
It's Canada Day. The statutory holiday will see several events and celebrations held across the city, and some businesses and services closed. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your 2024 Canada Day,
-
Police search for man wanted for attempted murder in Toronto
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for attempted murder in Toronto.
-
WestJet warns of disruptions in coming days as it recovers from mechanics strike
WestJet says there will still be flight disruptions, including cancellations, this week after a deal was reached to end a strike by its mechanics.
Montreal
-
Nearly 1,300 Quebec families still looking for a home on Moving Day
It's Moving Day on Monday for many Quebecers. However, as anticipated by organizations, July 1 is a difficult day for many tenants, as nearly 1,300 households are still being assisted by a housing search service.
-
Montreal Canadiens sign Juraj Slafkovsky to eight-year contract extension
Juraj Slafkovsky got a Canada Day payday. The Montreal Canadiens signed the forward to an eight-year, US$60.8-million contract extension beginning in 2025-26.
-
Canada Day fireworks: Montreal's Old Port to light up the skies tonight
It's clear skies for Canada Day festivities in Montreal on Monday. Weather conditions will be ideal to take in the evening fireworks display at the Old Port, which is hosting its annual Canada Day celebrations.
Atlantic
-
Boil water notice in effect for parts of Halifax, surrounding area
Halifax Water is warning residents there is a possibility of unsafe drinking water in areas within the Halifax Regional Municipality, and are advising its residents to boil all water for consumption and use for at least one minute.
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Moncton
One person had died after being struck by a train in downtown Moncton, according to RCMP.
-
Canada Day event in Cape Breton sees large crowd despite weather
Thousands came out to Sydney's Centre 200 for the official CBRM Canada Day festivities despite the rainy weather.
Winnipeg
-
Some Canada Day celebrations rained out in Winnipeg
A rainy Canada Day is dampening some celebrations around Winnipeg.
-
Heat warning issued in northern Manitoba
A heat warning is in effect in Churchill, Man., with the area expecting to see daytime highs around 30 C.
-
'Very proud and very happy': Looking back at Pride Month in Manitoba
It was a record-breaking year for Pride Month in Manitoba, with thousands of people taking part in more than 15 Pride events across the province.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa celebrated Canada Day 2024: 'You get to just love the country that you live in'
Residents in Ottawa celebrated big this year as the capital did not fall short on celebrations.
-
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
-
Brockville, Ont. celebrates Canada Day: 'It's really amazing'
The Brockville Pipe and Drum Corp, alongside the Scarlet Clad Infantry Reenactors lead a march down King Street West and up Court House Avenue to celebrate Canada Day in Brockville, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
Official says security cam photo taken in northern Ont. appears to be a cougar
A viewer sent CTV News Northern Ontario a security camera photo of what appears to be a cougar crossing behind his camp.
-
Northern Ont. teen facing impaired driving charges
A local teen is facing several impaired driving-related charges following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive in New Liskeard on Friday.
Barrie
-
Fire breaks out at Simcoe Hotel
Barrie Fire and Police are investigating a Canada Day morning fire at the Simcoe Residential Hotel.
-
How Barrie is celebrating Canada Day
The City of Barrie has a full day of programming for the July 1st festivities.
-
Owen Sound fire, death under investigation
A man was found dead on the scene near an apartment fire in Owen Sound on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
-
Canada Day celebrations in Waterloo Region
Canada Day festivities were in full swing Monday. We checked out a few of the July 1 parties across Waterloo Region.
-
Check out these local Canada Day celebrations
The countdown is on to Canada Day! Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood.
London
-
WestJet reaches deal to end strike, but passengers in London still stranded
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike, but the counter at the London International Airport (LIA) remains dark.
-
Canada Day festivities underway in region, fireworks to come
Canada Day festivities are underway in London, Ont. and around southwestern Ontario.
-
Where to see London and area Canada Day fireworks
To celebrate the holiday, many different firework shows will be on display Monday night.
Windsor
-
Cyclist dies after crash on Lauzon Road
Windsor police say a cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in east Windsor.
-
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives sought after Erie Street shots fired
Windsor police are asking for the public’s assistance locating one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives after gunshots were fired on Erie Street.
-
NHL reinstates Bowman, Quenneville after being banned for their role in Blackhawks assault scandal
The NHL lifted its ban on longtime coach Joel Quenneville and executives Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac on Monday, clearing the way for their return to the league more than two years after they were punished in the fallout from the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.