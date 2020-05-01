CALGARY -- The Flames announced Friday that they have signed goaltendeer Dustin Wolf to a three year entry level contract.

Wolf, a native of the unlikely hockey hotspot of Tustin, California, is coming off a spectacular season with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL, where he compiled a 34-10-2 record, with a 1.88 goals against average and a .935 save percentage, while recording nine shutouts.

For his efforts, Wolf was named a First Team All-Star and nominated for the WHL's Del Wilson Memorial trophy as the league's top goalie. That will be announced May 18.

Wolf is considered small for a goalie, at six feet tall, but the Flames seventh round draft pick in 2019 says he's looking to change the conventional wisdom similar to the way smaller NFL quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson and Drew Brees have changed the perception of how tall an NFL quarterback must be.

"There's probably some clubs out there that don't look at goalies unless they're 6'2" or 6'3", which is kind of disappointing," Wolf said, in an interview Thursday with CTV's Glenn Campbell. "It's the teams that take chances on goaltenders that aren't that big or might not be physically matured that might get an opportunity to play at some point."