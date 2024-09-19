Flames open up training camp; veterans will have to lead way

Many expect the Calgary Flames to struggle this season.

Now, it's time for the team to prove them wrong.

If they do happen to surprise, veterans on the team will have to lead the way.

Captain Mikael Backlund believes the Flames have the right group to do that.

"You know six of us that have been here the last few years and we're the oldest guys and captains on this year," he said.

"We've got to drive this team and we have a chance, us six, to do something special. ... If we pull this team in the right direction, you know it’s going to be a special year and we're going to be remembered for that, so I think it's important."

Put the breaks on

The reality is this team could be out of the playoff picture come the trade deadline.

Will some of those veterans want to stay on and see this rebuild through?

Or will they want to head to greener pastures to chase Lord Stanley?

Nazem Kadri says it's too early for talk like that.

"I love this city and I love the organization," the veteran forward said.

"It's super early to be asking these types of questions, so I'm going to ask you to pump the breaks just a little bit. ... Let us go play and we're going to try to rally around each other and surprise some people."

Have to believe

It's happened before that a team has come out of nowhere to make the playoffs.

The "Find-a-Way Flames" did that in 2015.

Kadri feels this version of the Flames can also make some noise.

"I believe in our team," Kadri said.

"I believe in myself and everybody that's steering the ship here. ... It's an exciting time to be a Calgary Flame.

"Obviously, there's going to be some nights where we've got to reset but there's also going to be some great nights and we're looking forward to the grind and the challenge."

Forward Blake Coleman agrees.

"When times get tough, it kind of shows what character you have and what you're made of. ... I like the guys that we have in our room. We've got a lot of people that I care about and some good friends and guys that I want to find a way to succeed with," Coleman said.

The Flames open up the pre-season on Sunday as they travel to Seattle to face the Kraken.