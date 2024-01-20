Flames recall Coronato in time for Saturday night Battle of Alberta as they get shout-out from Last of Us actor Gabriel Luna
Matthew Coronato was recalled to the Calgary Flames Saturday from the Calgary Wranglers.
Coronato has split time between the Wranglers and Flames this season. He’s played 27 for the Wranglers, racking up 12 goals and 17 assists, good enough to be named to the AHL all-star team, along with goaltender Dustin Wolf and head coach Trent Cull.
With the Flames, Coronato has a goal and assist in 11 games.
There was no word on whether or not Coronato will be in the lineup for the team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night.
The Flames will attempt to derail the Oilers’ effort to win their 13th game in a row, which would set a new record for a Canadian-based NHL team. The Oilers currently share the record of 12 wins in a row with the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens.
HOLLYWOOD SHOUT OUT
Meanwhile, one of the stars of the HBO Max smash The Last of Us sent a shout-out to the Flames on Instagram.
Luna dropped by the Canadian Consulate in Los Angeles wearing a Flames t-shirt to break bread with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and other locals who were there promoting the city as a destination for film and television production during a busy stretch of Hollywood awards season that included the Emmy Awards, which shot-in-Alberta The Last of Us and Prey won nine.
“Of all the festivities of the last few weeks, one of my favourite events was the celebration the Canadian Consulate and Canadian Media Fund threw at “Canada’s House” here in LA,” Luna wrote on Instagram. He also gave a shout-out to Consul General Zaib Shaikh, Canada’s U.S. ambassador Kirsten Hillman and Gondek.
“Canada has become very close to my heart having shot TLOU in Calgary and FUBAR in Toronto,” Luna wrote, “and all my love and appreciation goes out to our incredible crews in the Great White North.
“And oh yeah,” he added. “Go Flames Go.”
Puck drop for the latest installment in the Battle of Alberta is 8 p.m.
