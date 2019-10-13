CALGARY -- A former Calgary resident with a history of sexual assault and sexual exploitation has been arrested and is being held in custody by B.C. police.

Danny Edward Depew currently faces three charges: one count of telecommunications to lure a child under 16, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Depew was arrested in Cranbook, B.C., on Sept. 30 in relation to an incident in Abbotsford, B.C., the previous month, Abbotsford police say.

Calgary police twice warned the public that Depew was being released when he still lived in the province.

In 2010, Depew was released after serving a five-and-a-half-year federal prison sentence for sexual assault and sexual exploitation. At the time, he was to be monitored by the Calgary Police Service's High Risk Offender Program for two years.

In 2013, Depew was released by Calgary police after he finished an 18-month sentence for breaching a peace bond. He was again to be monitored by the High Risk Offender Program for two years.

In Alberta, he had been convicted of sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, assault and breaking and entering.

Depew is currently being held in Abbotsford until a court appearance on Oct. 30.