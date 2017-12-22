A Calgary man charged with almost 50 offences in connection to a child sexual abuse investigation made a brief appearance in court on Friday.

Christian Allen Sarile was originally arrested in May after three victims came forward claiming that he asked them for sexual favours.

He was out on bail with conditions when he allegedly met up with another underage girl on December 5, 2017.

Sarile was arrested and charged on December 7 and additional charges were laid on Tuesday after police identified another 19 victims.

He is now facing 49 charges in connection to 22 underage victims of alleged sexual abuse.

Sarile appeared in court on Friday via CCTV from the Remand Centre and the matter has been adjourned until February 16, 2018.