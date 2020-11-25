CALGARY -- Police say a man from Fort Macleod is facing charges in connection with the seizure of fentanyl and other prohibited substances.

Officials say a traffic stop was performed in the 500 block of 13 Street North on Tuesday and a suspect who was known to have curfew conditions was arrested.

He was searched and police found three bulk portions of fentanyl, 20 pre-packaged 0.4 gram portions of fentanyl, more than seven grams of methamphetamine and 13 hydro morphine pills.

Steven Quebec, 44, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a controlled substance and five counts of a breach of release.

Quebec was remanded into custody and is expected in court on Nov. 27.