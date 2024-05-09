CALGARY
Calgary

    • Alberta accountant convicted of fraud, theft to be sentenced

    Undated image of Jeff Borschowa, the Alberta accountant accused of fraudulently taking $500K in executor fees from the estate of a Calgary woman. (Zoom) Undated image of Jeff Borschowa, the Alberta accountant accused of fraudulently taking $500K in executor fees from the estate of a Calgary woman. (Zoom)
    An accountant who stole more than $500,000 from a Red Deer woman's estate is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

    Jeff Borschowa, a family friend, was hired by Colleen Monier's family in 2011 after she died of brain cancer.

    Calgary police launched an investigation after Monier's family became suspicious over Borschowa's activities as executor.

    In 2021, he was charged with fraud and theft over $5,000.

    Police say Borschowa stole more than $500,000 from the estate.

    Borschowa pleaded guilty to the charges after they were laid, but sentencing in the case has been delayed on multiple occasions.

    The hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m.

