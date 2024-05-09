Alberta accountant convicted of fraud, theft to be sentenced

An accountant who stole more than $500,000 from a Red Deer woman's estate is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

Jeff Borschowa, a family friend, was hired by Colleen Monier's family in 2011 after she died of brain cancer.

Calgary police launched an investigation after Monier's family became suspicious over Borschowa's activities as executor.

In 2021, he was charged with fraud and theft over $5,000.

Police say Borschowa stole more than $500,000 from the estate.

Borschowa pleaded guilty to the charges after they were laid, but sentencing in the case has been delayed on multiple occasions.

The hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m.