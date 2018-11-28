An RCMP member in southern Alberta has been charged with assault after he got involved in a fight with a citizen during a routine call.

Officials say that on April 13, 2018, Constable Troy Heystek with the Fort Macleod RCMP responded to a check on welfare call at a home.

After Heystek found the resident was all right, the pair got into a verbal altercation that eventually escalated into a physical fight.

During the incident, Heystek allegedly pushed and punched the victim.

Following an investigation, Heystek was charged with one count of assault.

He has been assigned to an administrative role pending the outcome of the trial. His first court appearance is January 15, 2019.