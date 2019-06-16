Four in custody after alleged stabbing at Marlborough LRT
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 5:24PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 16, 2019 6:47PM MDT
Four people are in custody after a man was allegedly stabbed at the Marlborough CTrain station.
It happened just before 4 p.m. on the pedestrian overpass to the station.
The man was taken to Foothills Hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.
Calgary Transit set up shuttle buses for passengers while the station was closed for the investigation.
No one else was injured.