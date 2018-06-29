RCMP officers have arrested the last of the four missing inmates following a June 12 escape from the Red Deer Remand Centre.

RCMP officials confirm Dallas Albert Rain was captured by members of the Rocky Mountain House RCMP on Friday afternoon at an undisclosed location.

Rain and three other inmates escaped from the remand centre in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 12. One inmate, who has not been identified, was arrested a short time after escaping.

Quin Russel Peterson, 26, and Douglas Brian Power, 52, were apprehended on the afternoon of the escape in a farmer’s field east of Innisfail following the theft of a pickup truck and an ATV.

Dallas Rain remains in RCMP custody and will be returned to the Red Deer Remand Centre in the near future.