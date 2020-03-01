CALGARY -- Hoping to keep unsuspecting Albertans from becoming unwitting victims, Calgary police kicked off Fraud Prevention Month at the Central Public Library on Sunday.

Officers were on hand to teach people how to recognize, report and stop fraudulent activity.

Last year, police received an estimated 5,500 reports of fraud, ranging from credit card fraud to identity theft, impersonation, forgery, defrauding a person and other offences.

Each week during March, police will focus on a different topic.

Week 1 will focus on cyber crime and online scams, including:

Phishing scams

Online marketplace scams

Employment scams

Advance-fee loan scams

Online ticket sale scams

Romance scams

Online identity theft

Wi-Fi hacking

Week 2 will focus on identity theft and fraud, including:

Phone and email scams where the goal is to steal someone's identity or financial information and mail theft

Week 3 will be business frauds and scams, including:

Fake invoices/email scams

Mortgage fraud

Money laundering in real estate

Fake charities

Cheque and credit card fraud

Door-to-door scams

Contractor fraud

Internal or employee theft

Week 4 will focus on mass marketing and phone scams, including:

Spoofed phone numbers

Mass mail-outs or subscriptions

Fraudulent telemarketers

"The general format of the scam stays the same but scammers will change the format of it ever so slightly, so reporting is always important so the authorities and our partners here today can understand what those slight variations are so we can make the public aware of it," said CPS Supt. Ryan Jepson.

Anyone who has been a victim of fraud can report it to CPS through the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.