LETHBRIDGE -- Frustration over healthcare cuts that workers believe could impact the frontline services Albertans rely on prompted an information picket at Chinook Regional Hospital on Tuesday.

Members of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, supporters, healthcare workers and even the Raging Grannies turned out to voice their displeasure with the provincial government's handling of healthcare.

In particular, both workers and supporters were upset about cuts they say could have wide-ranging impacts across the province.

AUPE vice-president Karen Weiers says the province isn’t listening and isn’t looking out for Albertans as a whole.

"That’s what they’re demonstrating here today. They’re bringing awareness not only that their job is in jeopardy, but that the services are in jeopardy as well," she said. "That's something Albertans need to recognize."

Finance Minister Travis Toews announced in his first budget back in the fall that the province is planning to reduce the overall size of the public sector workforce by 7.7 per cent, primarily through attrition.

But the key message at Tuesday's rally wasn’t just about the potential for job losses or collective bargaining issues – instead, it was trained on what the cuts could mean to frontline services that everyone in Alberta relies on.

"Less nurses is going to impact care, and it will not improve access or the efficiency of our services," said United Nurses of Alberta Local 120 president Margie Emes.

"They're looking to propose privatization, furthering that in our existing system, and that just means that those that are the most marginalized will suffer," she added.

Organizers of the event, as well as one that took place in Claresholm, believe a pair of rallies being scheduled in southern Alberta on the same day shows people are riled up.

They say they're worried the provincial government cares more about big business and corporations than the nurses and support workers who will feel the impacts directly.

Emes says some sections of CRH are already understaffed and feeling the pinch.

"We're already stretched. A lot of times there's moral distress among our nurses and we feel that further cuts will worsen that," she said. "We want to be able to do our best for Albertans every day, we want to feel like we do a good job and that we provide the best care when needed."

According to the union, 500 full-time nursing jobs are on the chopping block because of funding changes, but it’s not known how many Lethbridge employees would be impacted.

In an earlier interview with CTV Edmonton, Premier Jason Kenney said he didn't think the changes have to mean layoffs.

“Nobody is being laid off now, let's be clear about that," he said. "These are prospective reductions in employment levels over four years … if we can't find other savings."