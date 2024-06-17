Frost advisory issued for Calgary with near-zero temperatures expected overnight

A frost advisory has been issued for Calgary and several southern and central Alberta communities, with temperatures expected to drop near or below zero overnight.

Patchy frost is expected, according to an alert from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

“Clearing skies overnight, combined with a cold air mass, will give temperatures near or below zero,” the alert reads.

ECCC encourages Albertans to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive trees and plants.

The alert has been issued in several Alberta communities, including Calgary, Edmonton, Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey, Pigeon Lake, Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater, Smoky Lake, Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Tofield, Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler, Rocky Mountain House, Caroline, Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg, Westlock, Barrhead, Athabasca, Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek and Swan Hills.

A map shows the areas in Alberta under a frost advisory (noted in grey) as of 3:39 p.m. on June 17, 2024. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

“Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops,” ECCC said in the alert.

Visit ECCC’s website for up-to-date information on watches and warnings.