CALGARY -- Fully vaccinated Albertans looking to travel this summer are applauding a new federal announcement regarding quarantine.

Most international travel restrictions will be lifted for Canadians, permanent residents and certain foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated on July 5.

Effective July 5 at 11:59 p.m. EDT immunized travellers who are currently able to enter the country under the existing rules will be able to do so without having to self-isolate for 14 days.

They also won't need to provide a COVID-19 test eight days after touching down or have to stay in a quarantine hotel upon arrival.

One jet-setting Calgarian said it's even more reason to roll up your sleeve.

"I think it's smart," Jared Pearman told CTV News. "It makes sense. You shouldn't have to quarantine if you're vaccinated."

Pearman is taking his daughters to Colorado this week. In the eyes of the federal government, theirs is considered a "non-essential" trip.

Pearman says he's happy that by the time he comes back to Calgary, he won't need to cough up money for a mandated hotel stay.

"(Preparing to travel under current restrictions) all adds some extra stress and there's also just a little more uncertainty," he said. "When I'm talking to my family it's like 'yeah, I hope everything goes good.' But you do feel a lot more uncertainty about the travel."

“As we've told Canadians all along, easing measures at the border will happen as we see our communities increasingly become safe," health minister Patty Hajdu said Monday. “If you are planning to travel internationally this summer, remember to check the requirements of the country that you're visiting.”

Those who are eligible and coming to Canada will still need to provide proof of vaccination, travel details and an isolation backup plan before they land.

The federal ArriveCAN app is reportedly being revamped to make that process easier.

And this all isn't just for fully vaccinated Canadian citizens.

Vaccinated permanent residents and foreign nationals are also included in the order.

For now, everyone eligible will still need negative tests before and after they travel, but they won't be required to submit another test eight days after touching down.

By the time the new rules kick in, they should cover more than a quarter of all Albertans.

Calgary's airport is still one of only four Canadian facilities accepting international flights.