A wide range of people from every walk of life are expected to come together in support of a Calgary organization that works to enhance the safety and well-being of women.

The YW Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event, put on by YWCA Calgary, works to raise money to support victims of domestic abuse and raise awareness about the issues that lead to violence.

Participants in the walk don a pair of high-heeled shoes and walk together in order to raise funds that provide services and support to women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

"This is about changing how our society responds to domestic abuse and understanding how domestic abuse affects our community," said Sue Tomney, chief executive officer of YW Calgary in a release. "Violence is perpetuated through silence. It’s time for us to stand up together as a community to put an end to domestic abuse and be part of the solution."

Southcentre Mall is also happy to support the event.

"We are very excited to be part of YW Walk A Mile In Her Shoes this year as we do our part to build a safer and healthier community," said Rashmi Aimiuwu, marketing director.

Organizers of the event say Alberta has the third-highest rate of domestic violence in Canada and the number of domestic homicides in Calgary during the first half of this year is nearly equal to those in 2017 and 2018 combined.

The funds raised go towards the YW crisis shelter, provides basic need items such as food and clothing as well as counselling and supports to help women and their families to have a safe refuge.

Last year, more than 2,800 individuals accessed the programs that YW Calgary offers and more than 630 women and children spent a night at the agency's domestic violence shelter.

You can learn more by going online.