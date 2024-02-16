Garage of Thorncliffe home destroyed in fire

CALGARY
    The garage of a home in the northwest Calgary community of Thorncliffe was destroyed in a fire on Friday evening.

    Around 5:30 p.m., the fire department received word of a detached garage fire at a home on Thornton Road.

    Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire to prevent it from spreading, but the garage was considered a total loss. An adjacent garage and one home have minor fire damage.

    No one was injured or displaced from their homes due to the blaze.

    Crews are expected to remain on scene for most of the night to monitor for hotspots.

    The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but a CFD investigator is on the scene.

    There were downed power lines at the scene when crews arrived, the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) told CTV News. It’s undetermined how the power lines were knocked down.

    ENMAX was called to the scene to manage the downed lines.

    In an online update, ENMAX said there was a planned outage in Thorncliffe affecting nine customers, with power expected to be restored around midnight.

    Visit ENMAX’S website for updates on power outages.

