Garage sale without the price tags: Free giveaway event coming up in Calgary

Fall is right around the corner and the City of Calgary is offering residents the chance to clean out their homes before cooler temperatures start to set in.

This weekend, there will be a city-wide event called the Curbside Treasure Hunt, which invites homeowners to search their homes for unwanted reusable items.

Officials say the event helps minimize waste while also providing residents the opportunity to explore different Calgary communities.

If you're looking to participate by leaving out your unwanted items, the city says all you must do is gather them up, stick "free" labels on them and then set them out on Sept. 7 and 8.

Anything left over after the event should be removed from your curb and properly disposed of.

Further information about the treasure hunt can be found on the city's website.