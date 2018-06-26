The patience of boaters who frequent the Ghost Lake Reservoir is being tested as they await the return of sufficient water levels for boating and the start of the season.

A new boat launch is expected to alleviate the problem of accessing the water for some watercraft but the project, which was scheduled to open on June 28, has been delayed an additional two weeks due to unfavourable weather during construction and is now expected to be finished on July 10.

Even when the $2.5 million ramp is completed, the reservoir will prove too shallow for many boats.

“I think we’re all a little bit frustrated that it’s delayed,” said sailor Tom Kjaersgaard. “It’s turned the summer into basically a 90 day season, if that. That’s tough when you have an investment and a passion.”

The delays and low water level have taken a toll on businesses in the area that were hoping to capitalize on the influx of boaters for the Canada Day long weekend.

Mike Mondor, owner of Ghost Lake gas station, says visits to his business are down but his employees are fielding phone calls each day inquiring about the lake.

“It’s pretty slow, said Mondor. “We probably get about five to 10 phone calls a day asking if the lake is up or not. I don’t see it coming up for three or four more weeks, at least until the end of July.”

“It’s usually pretty busy around here. Lately, not so much.”

Since 2014, the water level in the reservoir has been lowered during May and June in an effort to prevent flooding of the Bow River downstream.

With files from CTV's Bill Macfarlane