CALGARY -- A girl is in hospital following a mountain bike accident that took place just west of Invermere Monday.

Stars was dispatched around 11:35 a.m. Monday to a location around five kilmometres west of Invermere, where they transported a female child who sustained traumatic injuries in a mountain biking fall to Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary.

The girl was delivered to the hospital just after 4 p.m.

There's no word on injuries or what condition the girl is in.

This is a developing story...