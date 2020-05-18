Girl in hospital following mountain bike incident near Invermere
Published Monday, May 18, 2020 6:40PM MDT
CALGARY -- A girl is in hospital following a mountain bike accident that took place just west of Invermere Monday.
Stars was dispatched around 11:35 a.m. Monday to a location around five kilmometres west of Invermere, where they transported a female child who sustained traumatic injuries in a mountain biking fall to Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary.
The girl was delivered to the hospital just after 4 p.m.
There's no word on injuries or what condition the girl is in.
This is a developing story...