Golf carts allowed on roads in some Alberta communities as part of pilot

A town in southern Alberta will be one of the first to let golf carts be driven on select roads as part of a provincial pilot program.

Alberta's UCP government made the announcement on Thursday, saying Coaldale, about 10 kilometres east of Lethbridge, will allow limited use of the vehicles.

"Alberta municipalities have unique transportation needs shaped by their geography and community preferences," the province said in a news release.

"Granting municipalities the flexibility to adopt various transportation modes helps reduce congestion and improves the quality of life for residents."

The town’s pilot will last five years, at which time the province will evaluate it if was effective.

"The creation of this pilot project comes as welcome news to the town of Coaldale," said Mayor Jack Van Rijn.

"Our council will be able to pass a golf cart bylaw that gives residents living near our local golf course the ability to drive their carts to and from the course. It’s a win for everyone involved."

Six other communities in Alberta, including Lacombe, Linden, Whispering Hills, Delburne, Acme and Half Moon Bay, have been approved to use golf carts.

Other interested communities can submit bylaw proposals for similar pilots to Transportation and Economic Corridors.

"Pilot projects like this one hold the key to unlocking new modes of transportation for everyone," said Devin Dreeshen, minister of transportation and economic corridors.