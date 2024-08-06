Golfer celebrates 99th birthday at Kananaskis Country Golf Course

Zenith Hrdlicka turned 99 years old on Aug. 6, and her birthday wish was to play nine holes at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course with her family.

Hrdlicka still golfs once a week at Cochrane Riverside Golf Course but this outing was special.

"If I'm truthful, (my score will) be 62," she said.

"That's pretty bad, but not bad for 99. I'll probably be the best 99-year-old on the course."

Kimberly Smith, sales and marketing manager at the Rocky Ridge Retirement Community by Signature, says they grant wishes to residents every year.

It's something like a bucket list but here, they call it a living list.

"We make a little competition out of it but basically, we ask them for things just to give us an idea of things that they want to do. ... Things they haven't done for a long time, and if we can make it happen, we do and just celebrate and make it a memory," she said.

Smith says other residents have wished for tattoos, and a gentleman turned 100 and his wish was linked to the 100-year anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Smith says staff work to co-ordinate all kinds of activities from dog sled racing to flying in an airplane at the Springbank airport.

"This is her big wish, to come out to this particular golf course in Kananaskis Country with her family," Smith said.

"She's super active, she's spicy, she's 99 for a reason. She swims 20 laps in the pool before aquacise every week and she's the life of the party. Super fun."

Darren Robinson, general manager at the golf course, was approached by Smith to co-ordinate the special day for Hrdlicka.

"When she asked me if we would consider partnering with them on this, I was like, 'Absolutely,'" he said.

"This is the most amazing thing and we were just so delighted to be a part of this.

"Our team is over the moon about her coming out here today and getting to celebrate this birthday with her."

Robinson says most of their golfers come from Calgary but others come from all over the world to experience the breathtaking views from the two 18-hole courses.

"What other activity could somebody in the latter stages of life get to enjoy with generations below them?" he said.

"That's what we're going to get to experience today."

Angie Craigie, Hrdlicka's daughter, was her caddy on the course.

"When she was golfing a lot, she had a handicap in the mid-teens at one point and she played at tournaments all over Alberta," she said.

The family wasn't expecting all the golf course staff to embrace them and organize such a memorable outing.

"We thought a little nine holes of golf and lunch after would be it," Craigie said.

"But this is, I mean, it's just so special. We're having a blast. It's all good."

Craigie's daughter agrees.

"(Grandma's) been here once, many, many years ago, and wanted to come back." Andrea Craigie said.

"And so you never know until you ask. It's amazing that they just jumped right on the invitation there and yeah, it's really neat that we can all be here."

Hrdlicka started golfing in the 1950s in rural southern Alberta with a few girlfriends.

"I started golfing when I was in my 30s and I was living in Brooks at the time." she said.

"We had a course there and nobody was using it, so a girlfriend and I, we sent for a golf book (by Ben Hogan). It had pictures of a girl. ... We learned it all out of a book and loved it."

When asked about her secret to a long life and being so active on her 99th birthday, Hrdlicka was quick to joke, saying, "Pills."

But her family says it's because she has always had a positive outlook on life.

"She's happy. She's a real inspiration to everybody in our family and she has such a sense of humour. She's just lots of fun," Angie Craigie said.

"I think that's it, right? Don't sweat the small things."