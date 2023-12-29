Good Samaritan helps Calgary animal rescue organization repair damaged van

The kindness of strangers came to the rescue to help a Calgary animal organization over the holidays.

Parachutes for Pets is a local charity that supports low-income individuals and their pets with programs and resources.

It has a van it uses to help animals in need. But over the holidays, someone smashed the passenger-side window.

The expense of fixing it would be difficult for the charity to bear, so they put pictures of the van on social media.

Unfortunately the grinch paid us a visit. We have had an extremely busy holiday season & this is a tough expense for us.

We need our van back on the road as soon as possible.

Can anyone recommend somewhere that will help us replace our window at a reasonable cost?

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/FMM6TRTrJV — Parachutes For Pets (@ParachutesP) December 27, 2023

A Good Samaritan came forward and offered to fix the window for free.

The charity is grateful, saying the van is essential for their work.

“This van is used every single day,” Lauren Fettig, with Parachutes for Pets, said.

“Our biggest program here is our pet food bank, it is used for picking up donations, dropping off donations, dropping off emergency

packs, so the longer it sits not being able to be used is another day that somebody’s not getting the support from us.”

The Good Samaritan doesn’t want to be identified and is just happy the van will be back on the road soon.