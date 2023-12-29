CALGARY
Calgary

    • Good Samaritan helps Calgary animal rescue organization repair damaged van

    Shattered glass is seen inside Parachutes for Pets' van. Shattered glass is seen inside Parachutes for Pets' van.

    The kindness of strangers came to the rescue to help a Calgary animal organization over the holidays.

    Parachutes for Pets is a local charity that supports low-income individuals and their pets with programs and resources.

    It has a van it uses to help animals in need. But over the holidays, someone smashed the passenger-side window.

    The expense of fixing it would be difficult for the charity to bear, so they put pictures of the van on social media.

    A Good Samaritan came forward and offered to fix the window for free.

    The charity is grateful, saying the van is essential for their work.

    “This van is used every single day,” Lauren Fettig, with Parachutes for Pets, said.

    “Our biggest program here is our pet food bank, it is used for picking up donations, dropping off donations, dropping off emergency

    packs, so the longer it sits not being able to be used is another day that somebody’s not getting the support from us.”

    The Good Samaritan doesn’t want to be identified and is just happy the van will be back on the road soon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News