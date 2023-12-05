Grass fire near Symons Valley Road leads to evacuations

Police and firefighters are advising the public to avoid a section of Symons Valley Road north of Calgary due to a grass fire, which has led to some homes being evacuated Tuesday.

Airdrie RCMP and Rocky View County Fire crews are at the scene, located along the road between Township Road 280 and 282.

Crews have closed Symons Valley Road north of Township Road 280.

In a media statement, Rocky View County says police have begun to evacuate a number of residents near the fire. Anyone who is in the area is asked to follow the instructions of emergency personnel.

Anyone who doesn't have alternative arrangements can check in at a reception centre, located at 900 Mountain Avenue in Crossfield.

"This facility is equipped to assist evacuees and provide resources," officials said, adding all residents should take steps to remain informed about the situation.

"(Follow) updates from the county’s safe & sound notification system, website and official social media accounts. Please rely only on these sources to avoid misinformation."

All non-essential travel is being discouraged, the county says, in order to protect the safety of evacuees and first responders.

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.