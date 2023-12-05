Grass fire north of Calgary under control; downed power line suspected cause

A grass fire north of Calgary believed to have been caused by a downed power line has been brought under control.

Police and firefighters advised the public to avoid a section of Symons Valley Road north of Calgary on Tuesday afternoon due to a grass fire.

Airdrie RCMP and Rocky View County Fire crews responded to the scene, located along the road between Township Road 280 and 282.

In an emailed update around 3 p.m., Rocky View County said the fire had been brought under control.

The county said strong winds reaching up to 70 km/hr contributed to the spread of the blaze across approximately 350 acres of land.

“Rocky View County emergency teams are actively managing hot spots and reinforcing the fire's perimeter to protect nearby structures and prevent the fire from spreading,” a spokesperson for the county said in an emailed statement.

For residents one mile north of Township Road 280 along Simon Valley Road, power outages are expected to continue until around 7:30 p.m. as crews make repairs.

RCMP said one household living near the fire self-evacuated as a precaution. Police helped inform local residents of the fire, but did not evacuate anyone.

There is no need for any further evacuations.

Police cleared the scene after fire crews got the blaze under control.

A fire advisory was issued for West Rocky View County on Tuesday after the fire.

Effective immediately, all burning and fireworks permits are suspended and burning is banned.

The advisory, representing moderate fire risk, will remain in effect as long as current conditions remain, the county said.

Some exceptions to the advisory include: