Named after the long-time Calgary city councillor who represented the area for 30 years, Dale Hodges Park opened to the public Wednesday.

Situated on the 40-acre site of the former Klippert Concrete gravel pit, the area was formerly known as East Bowmont Park and sits west of Market Mall along the Bow River.

First elected as an alderman in 1983, Hodges served on council until retiring ahead of the 2013 civic election and “took an active role in protecting and creating Calgary’s green spaces while in office,” read a release from the city.

The land was acquired from Klippert Concrete in 2010 to be turned into parkland and features storm water wetlands, wildlife habitat, walking and cycling trails and lookout points.

"Dale Hodges Park is a one-of-a-kind, beautiful stormwater treatment facility designed in collaboration with local artists, Sans façon. The design highlights the natural and man-made processes involved in stormwater management. This specific project brings citizens along on a journey: the stormwater originates from rain or melting snow from eight north-west Calgary neighbourhoods, and travels to Dale Hodges Park where it is filtered and treated, prior to entering The Bow River," said Katie Black, General Manager of Community Services with The City of Calgary, in a release.

The total budget for the project was $26.8 million and includes the design, construction, land reclamation and public art.

A private dedication ceremony was held on Wednesday and the park is now open to the public.