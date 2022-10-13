Gravestones toppled, damaged at Innisfail Community Cemetery; RCMP investigating

Mounties out of Innisfail say a cemetery in the central Alberta town has been badly vandalized.

And currently, the RCMP doesn’t know who did the deed.

Roughly 100 grave stones at the Innisfail Community Cemetery were toppled sometime during the evening of Oct. 12, the RCMP said.

Some grave stones were damaged as a result, according to the RCMP.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the RCMP detachment in Innisfail at 403-227-3342 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips app.