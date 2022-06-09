'Great place for a selfie': Eclectic restroom in Alta. business finalist for Canada's best

Proprietors of a skateboard, fishing and outdoors shop in Black Diamond, Alta. are hoping that the flashy murals and elaborate décor of their washroom will be enough to take the top spot of this year's nationwide contest for Canada's best restroom.

Rollick Co. is among five finalists in Canada's best restroom contest, hosted by cleaning supply company Cintas Canada Ltd., which is meant to reward businesses that go above and beyond to maintain exceptional washrooms.

"We're proud to recognize these five finalists for investing in clean and memorable washrooms," said Candice Raynsford, marketing manager with Cintas Canada in a release.

According to the entry, Rollick Co.'s washroom was designed to be "the best room of the house."

"A conversation starter and great place for a selfie," it says.

The artwork, created by local artist Garrett Eagles, is meant to be "an homage to skate culture."

"A frog pulling a jump off the skate ramp, a fish with legs riding a bike, a Sasquatch on a stand-up paddle board, a UFO, a large earth worm (fishing bait) and an ice fishing hole painted on the ground complete the escape."

The artwork isn't all that the washroom has to offer. Visitors can check out their looks in a gold antique mirror or test themselves to a game of Tic-Tac-Toe on a shelf using some spare toilet paper rolls.

"This washroom is a fun surprise and delight for any who pop into the shop for a bike tune-up, advice on where to hike or fish, or an e-bike or standup paddle board rental."

The competition will be decided by online voting, and the public is invited to vote for their favourite entries from now until July 8.

The winner will receive $2,500 in facility services from Cintas.