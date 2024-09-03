Grizzly bear bluff charge in Kananaskis Country prompts warning

Officials have issued a bear warning for a trail in Kananaskis Country.

Alberta Parks issued the warning for the Sparrowhawk Tarns area on Sunday, saying a grizzly bear had bluff charged someone.

Alberta Parks says although the advisory is in place for that specific area, bears can be encountered anywhere in Kananaskis at any time.

The bear warning includes the Sparrowhawk Day Use area and Sparrowhawk Creek Trail.

To report a bear sighting, call 403-591-7755.