CALGARY -- Group camping reservations in Alberta will launch July 14, which will be staggered by region.

Times the regions will be available include:

South at 9 a.m.

Kananaskis Country at 11 a.m.

Central at 1 p.m.

North at 3 p.m.

Reservations can be made online or by calling 1-877-537-2757. An account must be created to book online and once a site has been selected, it will be held for 20 minutes so the transaction can be completed.

The first day for arrivals will be July 16 or 23, depending on the site location. A map of group camping areas by region is available online. Current health guidelines cap outdoor gatherings at 200 people however those guidelines are subject to change.

Campers are encouraged to bring their own water, snacks, hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Most campgrounds will be cashless this year. Vault toilets are open, flush toilets may be unavailable and shower facilities remain closed.

Campers are also encouraged to stay at least two metres away from other people and to wear a mask when that isn't possible.

Hands should be washed after touching high-contact surfaces like washrooms, bear bins, boat launches, docks, water fill and dump stations.

Anyone suffering symptoms of sickness is asked to remain at home.