Scissors were flying at an event in support of people living in poverty and who may not have access to a proper meal.

Haircuts for Hunger, in support of the Community Kitchen of Calgary, was held to support a number of programs the facility offers.

Jessica Graham with Edges Salon and Spa, one of the organizers for the event, says one of them is Tummy Tamers, which is geared towards children living in poverty.

"They'll go and serve hot lunches, snacks and fresh fruit and vegetables to kids in schools in lower income communities where they don't necessarily have access to that type of food."

The event included services of all kinds with all the proceeds going to support that charitable work.

"They are majorly discounted prices and 100 per cent of the proceeds are going to them today."

Graham says they've worked with the Community Kitchen before and wanted to step up again this year because she knows how difficult things can be in Calgary.

The hope is to continue the Haircuts for Hunger every year from now on.