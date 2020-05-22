HIGH RIVER, ALTA. -- If you know someone who owns a longboat, High River RCMP might have found another one of their possessions.

Police in High River, Alta. are hoping someone might know something about a unique weapon that was found in the bushes late last month.

Officials say a resident notified them on April 28 after they found an axe lying in the bushes behind Eagleview Estates, a community in the town's north end.

Since it was recovered, police have attempted to locate the owner, but have not been successful so far.

The axe is described as a replica Viking axe, but does bear two tags/stickers that the rightful owner would likely be able to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.