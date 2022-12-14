Have you seen her? 13-year-old Calgary girl missing since November

Calgary police are hoping the public can help them locate a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since the end of November.

Jennifer Soriano was last seen leaving her home in the 5700 block of Madigan Drive N.E., in the community of Marlborough, at roughly 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.

She is described as 147 centimetres tall (4’10"), approximately 36 kilograms (80 pounds), with a slim build, brown eyes, a nose piercing and shoulder-length black hair with blond in the front.

When she was last seen, Soriano was wearing a white winter jacket and blue jeans.

"After exhausting all investigative leads, we’re turning to the public in hopes of locating Soriano as quickly as possible," said Calgary police in a Wednesday news release.

Investigators say there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved at this time, and the case doesn't meet the threshold to issue an Amber Alert.

Police are, however, working with the Missing Children’s Society of Canada in hopes of finding Soriano.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.