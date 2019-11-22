CALGARY – After being named to the federal cabinet earlier this week, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan is in Calgary on Friday, meeting with Alberta's energy minister.

O'Regan, the MP for St. John's South-Mount Pearl, was named to Trudeau's cabinet on Wednesday and his first order of business was a meeting in Alberta.

Experts say the relationship between Alberta and Ottawa has been quite strained, especially since the Liberals were completely shutout in the Prairies in last month's federal election.

Sonya Savage, Alberta's energy minister, spoke to reporters after the discussion on Friday and says it was a very positive experience.

"It was a very productive initial meeting with Minister O'Regan," Savage said. "I was able to talk about the challenges facing the oil and gas sector here in Alberta and the very real concerns that Albertans have."

She says O'Regan listened to her concerns and she was "very encouraged by his tone."

"I think he understood the very real frustrations Alberta has had with the last four years," she added. "We know what's happened over the last four years with the cancellations of the pipelines and Bill C-69 and Bill C-48."

However, Savage did say there are plenty of issues outstanding that will need to be addressed in the days ahead.

"We have to see the Trans Mountain pipeline concluded; we need to see an end to the CN oil strike but certainly, having a minister from Newfoundland, where there is oil and gas production already, and from Newfoundland, where a province understands what happens when your primary industry is under siege and under attack, I think it's helpful."

Savage said the number one issue on the table right now is the CN rail strike that she says affects the industry because, each day, 170,000 barrels of oil are not getting to market.

She also expects this will just be the first of many visits O'Regan will make to the province.