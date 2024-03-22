'He's got the rizz': 83-year-old Calgarian becomes viral TikTok sensation

It didn’t take long for Bill Oullet to make his mark at Rocky Ridge Retirement Community, and now, the 83-year-old is becoming well-known around the world.

Oullet has lived at Rocky Ridge for about five months, and in that time has become a fixture at the retirement home’s social events and social media pages.

“He’s just the life of the party,” said Kimberly Smith, Marketing Manager at Rocky Ridge. “I mean, you just know right away he is the superstar we needed for our social media.”

An avid thespian since he was a child, Oullet has been featured in several of Rocky Ridge’s social media posts, so when he was asked to make a quick Valentine’s Day video for their TikTok page, he didn’t think much of it.

“They had it all sort of worded out for me,” said Oullet. “So I just laid at the bottom of the stairs and pretended to fall and then I got up and said ‘Help I’ve fallen… for you!’ And then I jumped up and danced.”

Whether it’s the corny pickup line or the gyrating hips, Tik Tok users around the world can’t seem to get enough of Oullet’s smooth moves.

An 83-year-old Rocky Ridge resident named Bill is going viral on Tik Tok for his dancing

So far the video has surpassed 3.2 million views on the app with more than 13,000 comments.

“Somebody asked ‘is he married?’ and somebody said ‘mmm he’s not too bad looking!’” said Oullet.

Others have responded to the video saying “Chill, my mom is on this app” and “He’s got the rizz”.

Bill's Valentine video posted on Tik Tok went viral, and has been viewed over 3.2 million times. (Photo: TikTok@signatureretirement)

“I can’t believe it, Germany and Russia for goodness sake have been watching it which just mystifies me why they would!” said Oullet.

But Rocky Ridge’s lifestyle manager, Andrea Aikins, isn’t surprised that the video has received so much international attention.

“With this generation, not too many people have TikTok,” said Aikins. “But their family members do, their grandkids do so it just brings that audience to watch it and they love it.”

Both Aikins and Smith have big plans for Oullet, with his own TikTok account potentially in the works.

But Oullet doesn’t care about the online fame, just putting a smile on people’s faces.

“I have a theory. Laughing is the best medicine,” said Oullet. “If I can make everybody laugh they’ll be healthier.”

To see more videos of Oullet and other residents of Rocky Ridge, you can visit their Facebook page