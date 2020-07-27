CALGARY -- With a hot stretch of weather over the next few days and fewer options for fun during the pandemic Calgarians are still finding ways to enjoy the heat.

Calgary has eight outdoor public pools but Silver Springs is the only one that has opened this summer. It is allowing 80 people at a time to enter and they must book their 90 minute time-slot online the same morning. In between time-slots, pool staff clean surfaces.

Pool bookings open at 8 a.m. and staff say they have typically been filling up within the first half hour. Some private bookings are also available.

Lazy Day Raft Rentals is preparing for a busy week after a slow start this season.

“Due to COVID and due to just the weather this year, we weren’t able to operate in June,” said Stephanie Tuplin, one of the managers at Lazy Day Raft Rentals.

New measures in place include extra cleaning and having most rafts already blown-up and sanitized waiting for guests at river entry points.

The business is taking every Tuesday off to allow enough time for sanitization.

With the first streak of above 25 degree Celsius weather expected this week the business expects to have some sell-out days.

“I think it’s going to be great,” said Tuplin.

“I mean we are only operating at 70 per cent capacity because of COVID so we can make sure everything is clean, but I’m thinking, we never struggle to book up 100 per cent, so it will be a great week for us.”

